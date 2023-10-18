Zuru Sparkle Girlz Styling Princess

ZURU Sparkle Girlz Princess Hair Styling Head includes everything you need for a glam look! This princess has 10 fully-rooted thick locks ready to be styled & accessorised. Brush her tresses with her royal brush and use her colourful princess heart clips to secure or accent your style of choice. Switch up her look from a royal up-do to some elegant plaits, the possibilities are endless. You can even give yourself the royal treatment by using her clips in your hair too! Finish of the look with Sparkle Girlz earrings & tiara fit for a princess!