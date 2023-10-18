Zuru Sparkle Girlz Babysitter

2 Pets included: This set comes with a cute sparkling dog and unicorn, complete with glitter detailing. Cute Accessories: The set comes with adorable accessories including the baby, a tiny bottle of Monday Haircare shampoo and a gorgeous blue seashell carrier to bathe and nurse the baby. Meet the Baby Sitter Sparkle Doll! She has recently got the job and needs your help to take care of baby: nurse, cuddle and keep the baby smiling! The set comes with adorable accessories including a tiny bottle of Monday Haircare shampoo and a gorgeous blue seashell carrier to bathe and nurse the baby. Sparkle Girlz doll has gorgeous detailed features, rooted hair and a fully removable outfit which is also interchangeable with other Sparkle Girlz dolls (sold separately). Sparkle every day at an amazing value too!

Doll Details: Gorgeous rooted hair, detailed facial features and a removable outfit on the doll

Lower age limit

3 Years