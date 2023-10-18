Sparkle Girlz Princess Doll 10.5Inch Assortment

ZURU Sparkle Girlz Super Sparkly Unicorn Princess doll is an adorable toy for girls on the go! Ride into the sparkle kingdom where she rules with color and joyfulness. She loves to spend time painting rainbows and prancing on clouds. Her adorable unicorn crown means that everyone knows who to follow when they want to find unicorns in Sparkle Heart. Her long hair is amazing to brush and style! Comes with colorful, sparkly outfit that can be interchangeable with other Sparkle Girlz dolls and other fitting doll clothes (sold separately). Collect all four super sparkly unicorn & rainbow dolls in a cone! Sparkle every day at an amazing value too!

Sparkle Girlz Doll Super sparkly unicorn & rainbow outfit with beautiful detail Long soft hair to style & play with

Lower age limit

3 Years