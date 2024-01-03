Pets Alive Hamster Mania

Meet the cutest bundles of fun with Pets Alive Hamster Mania! These furry friends run in and out of their balls and come to life with the sweetest hamster sounds! Hamster Mania are the realest hamster pets! There are 4 adorable Hamsters to adopt and collect for the ultimate Hamster Mania!

Run around: Hamster Mania pets can run in and outside of their ball! Real sounds ; Listen close to hear adorable hamster squeaky sounds I stop, scurry and go: Watch as your Hamster moves around in all different directions!

Lower age limit

3 Years