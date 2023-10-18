Mini Brands Snackles Mystery Assortment

Super soft plush: Small Sized Snackles are 5.5 inches in size and made from the softest, squishiest plush, perfect for cuddling! Snackles is the super soft ultra squeezable plush that comes paired with your favorite mini brands! Each Snackle comes with an origin story comic and stickers. Don't go hungry, there's 11 Small Sized Snackles to collect! Will you find the Tabasco Dragon or the Hersheys Bear? Hunt for your favorite tasty pairing with Snackles!

Snack: Every Snackle comes with its favorite licensed snack. Which one is your favorite? Hunt them all: Search high and low for your favorite Snackle!

Lower age limit

3 Years