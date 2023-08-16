Disney Real Littles Disney Journal

Now kids can keep all their secrets safe inside the Real Littles Disney Journals! Each adorable designer Journal comes with a Lock and Key plus they all have a special Bookmark that unlocks a secret compartment on the Journal! Open up your Real Littles Disney Journal to discover 4 micro surprises hiding inside! Wow! These surprises are so tiny and really work! Each Journal has different surprises that match the Journal's Disney theme! There are 6 of your child's favorite Disney designs to choose and collect - including Frozen 2, Encanto, Tangled, Minnie Mouse, Beauty and The Beast and The Little Mermaid. There is plenty of room for girls to write their own special secrets with 50 printed pages inside! Collect them all! Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown, to make a request for a preference please use the picker notes available on checkout.

Lower age limit

6 Years