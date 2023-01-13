Zombaes Forever Mystery Assortment

Wild Vibes Zombaes Forever zombie dolls have arrived from the glamyard. These fashionable small dolls feature gorgeous details, humorous names, adorable critter friends and a unique un-coffin-ing unboxing. Pull the tab on the surprise box to reveal the coffin and open it to find your 8.9-cm Zombaes Forever surprise doll. Will you get the rare space ghoul, Spacing Out? In the coffin, you’ll also get 1–2 accessories, 1–2 pets, a sticker sheet, a spinal-cord doll stand and a holographic collector card. After un-coffin-ing, mix and match your character’s hair and legs with any of the Zombaes Forever toys to create new looks — you can even swap their pets. For more surprises, when you lift her hair, you’ll uncover her glittery brain, with one of four designs on it. Each character has a witty name inspired by her unlucky demise. Collect edgy party girl Keep the Party Alive, with her bats; beach girl So Clingy, with an octopus; She’s Buzzin’, with honey and bees; safari-themed Hanging Around, with monkeys; and more. Decorate the coffin with the stickers and display your zombie doll in or out of her coffin. Place the collector card on the coffin’s lid — the exclusive artwork tells her story. With their zombie-chic details, super-cute pets and mix-and-match hair and legs, these girls’ toys are the perfect small toys for pretend play. Un-coffin all 15 Wild Vibes Zombaes Forever zombie toys and look for the Deluxe Sets and Abandoned Pet Shop doll house playset (mini dolls and sets each sold separately). Zombaes Forever surprise toys for girls are great gifts for 4-year-old girls and up. Bring home the Zombaes Forever Wild Vibes dolls and live your best afterlife.

Lower age limit

4 Years