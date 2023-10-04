Disney Princess nail polish set 4 x 4ml

Please carefully remove all packaging before giving to a child. As with all cosmetics, supervise children during use. Do not use on broken or infected skin. In the unlikely event of skin irritation, please discontinue use. Avoid contact with eyes. If product gets into eyes rinse immediately with clean water. Caution! Not for children under 3 years due to small parts. Choking hazard. Contains glass. Avoid contact with furnishings and other surfaces that cannot be washed. THIS IS NOT A FOOD. DO NOT EAT.

Please carefully remove all packaging before giving to a child. As with all cosmetics, supervise children during use. Do not use on broken or infected skin. In the unlikely event of skin irritation, please discontinue use. Avoid contact with eyes. If product gets into eyes rinse immediately with clean water. Caution! Not for children under 3 years due to small parts. Choking hazard. Contains glass. Avoid contact with furnishings and other surfaces that cannot be washed. THIS IS NOT A FOOD. DO NOT EAT.

With 4 fun colours inspired by your favourite princesses, you can mix and match to create magical looks for you and your friends.

What princess perfect nails look can you create? With 4 fun colours inspired by your favourite princesses, you can mix and match to create magical looks for you and your friends.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023