PAW PATROL PUP SQUAD RACERS

Race to the rescue with the PAW Patrol Pup Squad Racers! Each Pup Squad race car measures 2.5 inches long and 2 inches tall, so they fit perfectly in the palm of your hand, or in your pocket, making them the perfect sized toys for kids to take along with them anywhere! Each PAW Patrol pup is dressed in their authentic PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie uniform, with their ears molded back, so they look like they’re racing at full speed, just like they do on the big screen (each sold separately)! With PAW Patrol toys, a kid can explore his or her imagination and develop their motor skills through pretend play while reliving their favorite scenes from the movie! For even more fun and exciting PAW Patrol series-inspired missions, collect all the PAW Patrol movie toys, like the awesome Aircraft Carrier HQ and all the special edition PAW Patrol toys for girls and boys, like the Mighty Pups, Aqua Pups and Big Truck Pups toy figures and playsets (each sold separately) to enjoy endless PAWsome adventures with your favorite hero pups with the PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, Pup Squad Racers!

PAW PATROL MOVIE VEHICLE: Pup Squad Racers feature genuine PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie design and styling, so these toy cars look just like the Mighty Pup rescue vehicles on the big screen! REAL WORKING WHEELS: These collectible PAW Patrol vehicles feature real working wheels, so you can push them along, or launch them forward, racing from one supercharged rescue mission to another! AUTHENTIC MIGHTY PUPS TOY: There’s a world of PAW Patrol Mighty Pups toys to collect like the Pup Squad Racers, the super-cute Pup Squad Figures and the Pup Squad PAW Patroller (each sold separately)! COLLECT THEM ALL: Expand your collection of PAW Patrol toys for girls and boys with toy trucks, action figures, diecast cars, dinosaur toys, stuffed animals, board games, jigsaw puzzles and more! EDUCATIONAL & LEARNING TOYS: PAW Patrol preschool toys and toddler toys are great gifts for kids who like pretend play with toy cars, toy figures & playsets as an alternative to dolls or a train set.

Lower age limit

3 Years