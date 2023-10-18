FabLab Soapy Sculpts

Who knew soap making could be so fun? With FabLab’s Soapy Sculpts you can create and display cute, colourful and scented clay soaps! They’re easy to make with step-by-step instructions. Includes 4 clay soap colours and 4 moulds that double up as a soap dish - Cactus & Plant Pot, Avocado & Toast, Pineapple & Fruit Bowl and Ice Cream & Cone! Break off a piece and run under warm under, lather up in your hands and enjoy the smells and colourful bubbles from your custom-made soap! Or crumble a little and hold under running water for a bubble bath!

Be You, Be FabLab!

Create, display and enjoy using cute, colourful and scented clay soaps! Comes with a Cactus & Plant Pot, an Avocado & Toast, a Pineapple & Fruit Bowl and an Ice Cream & Cone! Enjoy the smells and colourful bubbles from your custom-made soap!

Lower age limit

8 Years