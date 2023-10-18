Heroes Goojit Zu Sonic Hedgehog Minis Assortment

Heroes of Goo Jit Zu Sonic Minis is an all new Goo Jit Zu! Small in size but big in stretch and squish, all your favourite Sonic characters are ready for action. Each Mini Sonic character can stretch their amazing bodies up to 4 times their actual size. Stretch and wrap them around each other to watch them as they go back to their original shape and size. There are eight Super Stretchy Mini Sonic characters to collect. All your favourite Sonic characters are available in this Mini Goo Jit Zu range. Discover a new way to play with these cool collectible Mini Sonic Characters Heroes of Goo Jit Zu!