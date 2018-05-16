We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cadbury Creme Egg Pots Of Joy Dessert 4 X 60G

Cadbury Creme Egg Pots Of Joy Dessert 4 X 60G
£2.70
Per pot (60g)

Energy
583kJ
139kcal
Product Description

  • 4 x Smooth Dessert Made with Melted Cadbury Milk Chocolate, with a Fondant Layer.
  • Pots of Joy
  • Smooth & creamy dessert with melted Cadbury milk chocolate and a layer of gooey playfulness
  • Not Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Trademarks used under licence from Mondelez International Group.
  • Pack size: 240G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Concentrated Skimmed Milk, Milk Chocolate (7%) (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings), Palm Oil, Cream, Dextrose, Modified Maize Starch, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Pork Gelatine, Stabilisers (E407, Pectin, E412), Dried Glucose Syrup, Emulsifiers (E471), Dried Whey (from Milk), Colours (Carotenes, Paprika Extract), Flavouring, Salt, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrates)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts, Egg and Cereals containing Gluten.

Storage

Keep refrigeratedDo not freeze

Name and address

  UK: Müller,
  TF9 3SQ.
  Ireland: Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
  8th Floor,
  Block E Iveagh Court,
  Harcourt Road,

  • Any Queries or Comments, write to us at Customer Relations
  • UK: Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ.
  • Ireland: Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
  • 8th Floor,
  • Block E Iveagh Court,
  • Harcourt Road,
  • Dublin 2.

Net Contents

4 x 60g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 60g pot%* Per pot
Energy kJ971583
kcal2321397%
Fat g9.55.79%
of which saturates g6.43.819%
Carbohydrate g33.019.88%
of which sugars g32.919.722%
Fibre g0.70.4
Protein g3.32.04%
Salt g0.100.061%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
