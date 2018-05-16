New
Cadbury Creme Egg Pots Of Joy Dessert 4 X 60G
Per pot (60g)
- Energy
- 583kJ
-
- 139kcal
- 7%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- 4 x Smooth Dessert Made with Melted Cadbury Milk Chocolate, with a Fondant Layer.
- Pots of Joy
- Smooth & creamy dessert with melted Cadbury milk chocolate and a layer of gooey playfulness
- Not Suitable for Vegetarians
- Trademarks used under licence from Mondelez International Group.
- Pack size: 240G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Concentrated Skimmed Milk, Milk Chocolate (7%) (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings), Palm Oil, Cream, Dextrose, Modified Maize Starch, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Pork Gelatine, Stabilisers (E407, Pectin, E412), Dried Glucose Syrup, Emulsifiers (E471), Dried Whey (from Milk), Colours (Carotenes, Paprika Extract), Flavouring, Salt, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrates)
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts, Egg and Cereals containing Gluten.
Storage
Keep refrigeratedDo not freeze
Name and address
- UK: Müller,
- TF9 3SQ.
- Ireland: Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
- 8th Floor,
- Block E Iveagh Court,
- Harcourt Road,
Return to
- Any Queries or Comments, write to us at Customer Relations
- UK: Müller,
- TF9 3SQ.
- Ireland: Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
- 8th Floor,
- Block E Iveagh Court,
- Harcourt Road,
- Dublin 2.
Net Contents
4 x 60g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 60g pot
|%* Per pot
|Energy kJ
|971
|583
|kcal
|232
|139
|7%
|Fat g
|9.5
|5.7
|9%
|of which saturates g
|6.4
|3.8
|19%
|Carbohydrate g
|33.0
|19.8
|8%
|of which sugars g
|32.9
|19.7
|22%
|Fibre g
|0.7
|0.4
|Protein g
|3.3
|2.0
|4%
|Salt g
|0.10
|0.06
|1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
