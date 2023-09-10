Kinetic Sand Mold & Flow

Discover endless possibilities with the Kinetic Sand Mold n’ Flow playset. This Kinetic Sand kit features 680g of red and teal Kinetic Sand that’s ready to mould, shape and create. With 3 included Kinetic Sand tools—a dome, a knife and a scoop—kids can unleash their creativity and enjoy hours of open-ended play. The magic of Kinetic Sand is that it sticks together for easy shaping and clean-up, providing hours of mess-free fun. When it’s time to pack away, the resealable storage bag makes clean-up a breeze and keeps the sand fresh for the next play session. The One and Only Kinetic Sand is made from natural sand and sticks to itself, ensuring mess-free fun. Create again and again, and let Kinetic Sand flow through your hands — it’s so satisfying, you won’t be able to put it down. Not only is this Kinetic Sand kit a great alternative to arts and crafts modelling clay, but it’s also a great addition to your craft table, kids’ activity time and Montessori toys. Perfect cool toys for girls and boys to encourage independent and imagination building.

ONE AND ONLY KINETIC SAND: Kinetic Sand magically sticks together, making it easy for kids to shape and mould their creations without the mess. Plus, it never dries out, for endless hours of fun and sensory play 680G KINETIC SAND AND 3 TOOLS: Use your Red and Teal Kinetic Sand and included tools to create mesmerising sand effects. Experiment with the dome, cutter and scoop as you spark creativity REUSABLE STORAGE: The Kinetic Sand Mold n’ Flow set includes a resealable storage bag, allowing kids to pack up their sand when they’ve finished playing SPARK CREATIVITY: Unlock your imagination and boost fine motor skills through tactile sensory play as kids mould and shape. Made from natural sand that magically sticks together for easy clean-up

Lower age limit

3 Years