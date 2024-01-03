Lego Minecraft The Panda Haven 21245

Features a buildable 3-floor toy house that resembles a supersized Minecraft Panda, with rooms and jointed limbs for it to move like a panda!

The panda-shaped buildable toy house has an opening back for kids to access the rooms inside, each filled with cool accessories for creative fun

The jointed structure wth a hinged head lets kids position the panda house upright, on all fours or sitting, plus the rooms can be reconfigured

Includes a jungle explorer and a skeleton Minecraft character figures, panda and baby panda LEGO animal toys, plus a toy crossbow and hammer

Features a bamboo jungle element outside the LEGO Minecraft house where kids can feed cake to the panda toys - their favourite Minecraft pastimeLEGO Minecraft The Panda Haven (21245) building toy for kids 8 plus years old is the ultimate fun toy for Minecraft players with a passion for pandas and a love for animal toys. This supersized panda, which doubles as a furnished Minecraft house, is sure to delight all players of the popular game.

The buildable, 3-storey, panda-shaped Minecraft house toy features an opening back that kids can open to access the furnished rooms inside. The jointed structure, including a hinged head, means the panda house can be positioned either standing upright, on all fours or sitting. In each case, the room interiors can be reconfigured accordingly. Minecraft characters include a jungle explorer, panda, baby panda and a hostile Minecraft skeleton figure for kids to battle. Outside the main structure is a bamboo jungle where players can indulge in a favourite Minecraft pastime – feeding cake to the panda toys. For added digital fun, the LEGO Builder app features intuitive zoom and rotate tools that let kids visualise their Minecraft construction toys as they build.

Give kids this versatile panda toys playset as a birthday, Christmas or any-day gift for kids aged 8 plus years old who love Minecraft, pandas and animal toys.

The buildable toy panda house structure measures over 8.5 in. (22 cm) high, 4.5 in. (11 cm) wide and 4 in. (10 cm) deep

Contains 553 Pieces.