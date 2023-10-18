We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Lego Superheroes Rocket Mech Armour 76243
image 1 of Lego Superheroes Rocket Mech Armour 76243image 2 of Lego Superheroes Rocket Mech Armour 76243

Lego Superheroes Rocket Mech Armour 76243

No ratings yet
Write a review

£13.00

£13.00/each

Lego Superheroes Rocket Mech Armour 76243
Surprise fans of Marvel Super Heroes and Guardians of the Galaxy with this posable LEGO Marvel Rocket Mech Armour buildable action figure toyThe striking orange Rocket racoon buildable Marvel action figure has fully jointed arms, legs and fingers, plus a supersized firing 6-stud blasterThe cockpit of the mech can be opened and the Rocket minifigure placed inside; this LEGO Super Heroes set also features a blaster weapon elementThis Guardians of the Galaxy Marvel Avengers building toy model is easy to pose and looks awesome on display or as part of a LEGO Marvel collectionCheck out more LEGO Marvel collectable Avengers action figures: LEGO Marvel Thanos Mech Armour (76242) or LEGO Marvel Hulk Mech Armour (76241)Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy fans are sure to love LEGO Marvel Rocket Mech Armour (76243) building toy for kids aged 6+ years old. The supersized action figure puts Marvel’s raging racoon in the cockpit of his own mighty battling machine.This Guardians of the Galaxy buildable toy includes a Rocket LEGO minifigure, which fits into the opening cockpit of the supersized Rocket mech action figure. Kids put Rocket into the cockpit of his racoon mech and turn the Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy star into a battle-ready giant! The posable mech’s arms, legs and fingers move and can be positioned and posed for limitless play-and-display possibilities. Kids take Rocket the racoon on another exciting mission. Armed with a supersized 6-stud blaster, the awesome Super hero is invincible! There’s also a smaller toy blaster for Rocket to use when he’s not inside the mech. For added digital fun, the LEGO Builder app features intuitive zoom and rotate tools that let kids visualise their Marvel Collectable model as they build.The extensive range of LEGO Marvel Avengers building toys is designed to deliver endless imaginative build-and-play possibilities. This pick-up-and-play figure stands over 11 cm (4 in.) tall, so kids can take it with them wherever they go, and makes a great birthday gift idea for kids 6+ years old and fans of Marvel Studios Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy.This pick-up-and-play figure stands over 4 in. (11 cm) tallContains 98 Pieces.
4,6 x 19,1 x 14,1

View all LEGO

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here