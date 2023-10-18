Ravensburger Pokemon Labyrinth

Some of the most famous Pokémon have been hiding in this crazy maze. With the popular Pokémon such as Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle, players have to move the paths so skillfully in this simple strategy game that they can collect other Pokémon. At the end of the day, if you catch the most Pokémon in this board game, you win! Be the first to find all your characters by shifting the walls of the labyrinth to create a clear path. Players take turns to search the Labyrinth for their characters by carefully moving through the constantly changing maze. The character cards are divided between the players, without revealing them to the other players. The maze cards are randomly placed on the playing board and the first player uses the extra card to start moving the first wall. It is up to you to strategically move the walls so you can collect your Pokemon whilst blocking the path for the other players. This game is full of magical and addictive family fun. This item includes 1x Game board, 34x Maze cards, 24x Treasure cards, 4x playing pieces, 1x Set of Instructions. This game is suitable for 2-4 players. Suitable for ages 7 years and up. Fully complies with all necessary UK and EU testing standards. This product is made of FSC®-certified and other controlled material. By choosing this product, you are supporting responsible management of the world’s forests. Ravensburger are one of the largest board game manufacturers, with millions of games sold worldwide. Our family games make ideal gifts for boys and great gifts for girls. Great replay value - navigating through labyrinth's ever-changing maze is different every time you play, meaning it can be played over and over again. They make a great birthday gift or smashing Christmas gift

Some of the most famous Pokémon have been hiding in this crazy maze. With the popular Pokémon such as Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle, players have to move the paths so skillfully in this simple strategy game that they can collect other Pokémon. In Labyrinth, Ravensburger’s hugely popular family board game, you have to find the shortest route through the Labyrinth to win! The game is for 2-4 players aged 7 and up, and the aim is to reach all your treasures and targets as you move through the Labyrinth. Ravensburger are one of the largest board game manufacturers, with millions of games sold worldwide. Our family games make ideal gifts for boys and great gifts for girls.

Lower age limit

3 Years