Peppa Pig Peppas Click Pic Camera

Early role-playing fun with Peppa Pig's pretend toy camera with several movable and interactive controls. The camera includes a pop-out photo film as well as iconic Peppa sounds, an eye-catching viewfinder, and real camera clicks. Point, shoot, and practice picture taking skills with Peppa's Camera. This easy no fuss film style, toy camera is simple to use; turn the lens, then press the button to activate the bright LED flash and watch the instant photo film picture pop out. With added features, including authentic camera clicks, popular Peppa sounds, a colourful viewfinder and a soft easy grasp handle, Peppa's Camera will bring your little ones plenty of make-believe fun. Suitable for ages 18 months+, requires 2x AAA batteries.

Designed and Manufactured by: HTI Group, Copse Road, Fleetwood, FY7 7NY - UK. Specifications, colours and contents may vary. Disposal and Recycling Electrical product waste should not be discarded with household waste. Please actively support us in conserving resources and protecting the environment by returning the non-working electrical products to an appropriate disposable/ recycling centre (if available). Please retain this instruction for reference.

Soft, simple-to-grasp handle designed for little hands

