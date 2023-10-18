We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Peppa Pig Peppas Click Pic Camera

Peppa Pig Peppas Click Pic Camera

No ratings yet
Write a review

£15.00

£15.00/each

Peppa Pig Peppas Click Pic Camera
Early role-playing fun with Peppa Pig's pretend toy camera with several movable and interactive controls.The camera includes a pop-out photo film as well as iconic Peppa sounds, an eye-catching viewfinder, and real camera clicks.Point, shoot, and practice picture taking skills with Peppa's Camera. This easy no fuss film style, toy camera is simple to use; turn the lens, then press the button to activate the bright LED flash and watch the instant photo film picture pop out. With added features, including authentic camera clicks, popular Peppa sounds, a colourful viewfinder and a soft easy grasp handle, Peppa's Camera will bring your little ones plenty of make-believe fun. Suitable for ages 18 months+, requires 2x AAA batteries.
Designed and Manufactured by: HTI Group, Copse Road, Fleetwood, FY7 7NY - UK. Specifications, colours and contents may vary.Disposal and RecyclingElectrical product waste should not be discarded with household waste. Please actively support us in conserving resources and protecting the environment by returning the non-working electrical products to an appropriate disposable/ recycling centre (if available).Please retain this instruction for reference.
Soft, simple-to-grasp handle designed for little hands

Preparation and Usage

Wipe clean by a damp cloth. Please read enclosed instructions before use.Battery Installation & Replacement- Loosen the screw by a screwdriver to open the battery compartment.- Insert / replace the new batteries in the correct direction indicated inside the battery compartment.- Close the compartment and screw shut securely.

View all Dolls & Playsets

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here