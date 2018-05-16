New
Capsicana Mexican Sweet Paprika & Red Pepper Taco Kit 363G
Product Description
- 10 Soft and Fluffy Mini Wheat Flour Tortillas, 1 Sweet Paprika and Red Pepper Taco Seasoning Mix, 1 Salsa Mix
- ben@capsicana.co.uk
- We've got loads more fantastic Latin American recipes to share at www.capsicana.co.uk
- Tacos are one of Mexico's most famous dishes; small hand sized tortillas topped with filling. They're incredibly tasty, versatile, and such a fun way to eat. Our sweet paprika & red pepper taco seasoning mix brings the spirit of Mexican street food right to your table! The smoky blend of the paprika with a dash of red pepper and Mexican oregano, tastes great with chicken, beef or veggies.
- "I hope you love our Capsicana tacos as much as we do. We've blended authentic Mexican ingredients to give the seasoning mix a real depth, but made sure it's mild enough for everyone to enjoy. I'd love to hear what you think.
- Buen provecho!"
- Ben
- Founder
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging, FSC® C022651
- Latin Flavour
- Chilli rating - Mild - 1
- Made with 100% Natural Flavours
- Serves 4 in 15 Mins
- No artificial colourings or flavourings
- Non GM
- Suitable for Vegetarians and Vegans
- Pack size: 363G
Information
Ingredients
10 Mini Wheat Flour Tortillas (83%): Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Vegetable Oils (Sustainable Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil); Humectant: Glycerol; Olive Oil, Sugar, Raising Agent: Sodium Diphosphate, Bicarbonate of Soda; Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Potassium Sorbate; Acidity Regulator: Malic Acid, Citric Acid; Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Emulsifier: Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sweet Paprika and Red Pepper Seasoning Mix (8%): Spices (Cumin, Smoked Paprika (5.3%), Chipotle Chilli, Smoked Cumin), Dried Garlic, Salt, Demerara Sugar, Dextrose, Corn Flour, Herbs (Oregano, Mexican Oregano, Parsley, Coriander), Onion Powder, Red Peppers (3.6%), Smoked Sugar, Paprika Extract, Mexican Lime Oil, Natural Flavouring, Salsa Mix (10%): Water, Onion, Chopped Tomatoes (contains Tomatoes, Tomato Juice, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), White Wine Vinegar, Dextrose, Demerara Sugar, Tomato Paste, Green Peppers, Red Peppers, Salt, Green Jalapeno Peppers (contains Salt), Coriander, Onion Puree, Corn Flour, Lime Juice Concentrate, Olive Oil, Garlic Puree, Black Pepper
Allergy Information
- For allergens please see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Name and address
- Capsicana Ltd.,
- 109 Bancroft,
- Hitchin,
- SG5 1NB.
Return to
- Capsicana Ltd.,
- 109 Bancroft,
- Hitchin,
- SG5 1NB.
Net Contents
363g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each Taco (36.3g) (seasoning mix, mini tortilla and salsa mix as sold)
|Energy
|1232kJ/293kcal
|447kJ/106kcal
|Fat
|7.8g
|2.8g
|of which saturates
|2.6g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|50.2g
|18.2g
|of which sugars
|5.3g
|1.9g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|1.0g
|Protein
|6.9g
|2.5g
|Salt
|2.08g
|0.76g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.