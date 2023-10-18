We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Lego Sw 501St Clone Troopers Battle Pack 75345

With this Star Wars building toy kids build the Clone Squadron with 4 minifigures and an AV-7 anti-vehicle cannon recreate The Clone Wars scenesThis LEGO Star Wars set includes 4 minifigures: an Officer, a Clone Specialist plus 2 Heavy Trooper minifigures, all with weapon elementsThe mighty buildable AV-7 Anti-Vehicle Cannon with a minifigure seat features adjustable legs, a liftable cannon, and spring-loaded shooterThis portable Star Wars travel toy makes a cool birthday or special occasion gift for fans of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: The Bad BatchThis buildable toy for kids 6+ years old offers an easy to follow guide and the LEGO Builder app, a digital version with zoom and rotation toolsYoungsters can lead their own 501st Clone Troopers unit with this LEGO Star Wars Battle Pack (75345) buildable toy for kids aged 6+ years old.This LEGO Star Wars set features 4 new-for-January-2023 LEGO Star Wars minifigures – a 501st Officer, 501st Clone Specialist and 2 501st Heavy Troopers – each with a weapon for action play. The set also includes a buildable AV-7 anti-vehicle cannon with a spring-loaded shooter and a seat for a LEGO Star Wars minifigure. This popular building toy makes a cool gift for kids, letting them recreate Star Wars: The Clone Wars action and adding extra fun play possibilities to their other LEGO Star Wars sets. Check out the LEGO Builder app for digital instructions and zoom and rotate viewing tools to enhance children’s creative experience and their sense of achievement.The LEGO Group has been creating brick-built versions of Star Wars vehicles, starships, locations and characters since 1999. There is a huge variety of buildable models to inspire Star Wars fans of all ages. This Buildable toy makes an out of this world Star Wars gift for kids aged 6 plus years old.The cannon turret measures over 7 cm (2.5 in.) high, 6 cm (2.5 in.) wide and 13 cm (5 in.) deepContains 119 Pieces.
4,6 x 14,1 x 19,1

