English Cheesecake Company Salted Caramel Sundaes 2 X 90G

2 Salted Caramel Cheesecake Pots Masters of All Things Cheesecake To see the full range visit englishcheesecake.com "A Little Pot of Heaven" Try it for yourself and tell us what you think!

With a layer of salted caramel sauce and chocolate chips on our crunchy biscuit base Handmade Toppings Creamy Cheesecake Crunchy Biscuit Base Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 180G

Ingredients

Biscuit Base (25%) [Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin), Vegetable Oils (SG RSPO Palm, Rapeseed), Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents; (E500ii, E503ii), Salt], Double Cream (Milk), Caramel Sauce (14%) [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Whole Milk Powder, Water, Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Preservative (E202); Potassium Sorbate], Reduced Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (14%) [Skimmed Milk, Cream (Milk), Permeate, Salt, Tapioca Starch, Thickener (Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Bacterial Starter Culture], Sugar, Dark Chocolate (5%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier; Soya Lecithin], Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (5%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Starch, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Milk, Caramel Syrup [Glucose Syrup, Caramelised Sugar Syrup], Tapioca Starch, Salt, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate (E202))

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Egg, Nuts and Sulphites. For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

2 x 90g ℮