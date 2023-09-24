The Pizza Company The Creepy Big Cheese Pizza 588g

A Garlic and Herb Cheese Stuffed Crust Pizza Base Topped with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese, Edam Medium Fat Hard Cheese, Red Leicester Cheese and Mature Cheddar. Alton towers scarefest Howloween Chessington World Adventures Restort Spin Win Chance to Win 1,000 Tickets How to Enter 1. Go to www.thepizzacompanyuk.com/merlinwin 2. Enter your contact details 3. Spin the 'trick or treat' wheel 4. See if you're a winner! 5. Treat ticket winners will receive 4x etickets to visit Alton towers resort scarefest or Chessington world of adventures resort howl'o'ween events 6. There's also free pizza deals and awesome Halloween outfits to be won! *Internet access required. 18+. No purchase necessary. One entry per person, per day. Promotion starts 01.10.23 and ends 29.10.23. Total of 250 sets of 4 tickets to be won. Restrictions and exclusions apply. Other prizes are also available to be won. Full terms & conditions at www.thepizzacompanyuk.com/merlinwintsandcs

A stuffed crust takeaway style pizza oozing with green garlic and herb cheese, smothered with rich tomato sauce and loaded with creamy mozzarella, tangy mature cheddar, red Leicester and Edam cheese.

11 Mins oven Love It. Share It Slime Stuffed Crust Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 588G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Four Cheese Blend (17%) [Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Edam Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto Norbixin) (Milk), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk)], Cheese Crust Filling (16%) [Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Garlic Purée, Potato Starch, Parsley, Emulsifier (Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Colours (Curcumin, Copper Complexes of Chlorophylls, Copper Complexes of Chlorophyllins), Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract)], Tomato Purée, Semolina (Wheat), Tomato, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Maize, Sugar, Salt, Yeast, Oregano, Basil, Garlic Purée, Black Pepper, Chilli Powder

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Contains 4 servings

Net Contents

588g ℮