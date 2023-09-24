We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
The Pizza Company The Creepy Big Cheese Pizza 588g

The Pizza Company The Creepy Big Cheese Pizza 588g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£5.25

£0.89/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/4 of a pizza
Energy
1572kJ
375kcal
19%of the reference intake
Fat
15.3g

medium

22%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.1g

high

36%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.1g

low

6%of the reference intake
Salt
1.78g

medium

30%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1107kJ/264kcal

A Garlic and Herb Cheese Stuffed Crust Pizza Base Topped with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese, Edam Medium Fat Hard Cheese, Red Leicester Cheese and Mature Cheddar.Alton towers scarefestHowloweenChessington World Adventures RestortSpin WinChance to Win 1,000 TicketsHow to Enter1. Go to www.thepizzacompanyuk.com/merlinwin2. Enter your contact details3. Spin the 'trick or treat' wheel4. See if you're a winner!5. Treat ticket winners will receive 4x etickets to visit Alton towers resort scarefest or Chessington world of adventures resort howl'o'ween events6. There's also free pizza deals and awesome Halloween outfits to be won!*Internet access required. 18+. No purchase necessary. One entry per person, per day. Promotion starts 01.10.23 and ends 29.10.23. Total of 250 sets of 4 tickets to be won. Restrictions and exclusions apply. Other prizes are also available to be won. Full terms & conditions at www.thepizzacompanyuk.com/merlinwintsandcs
A stuffed crust takeaway style pizza oozing with green garlic and herb cheese, smothered with rich tomato sauce and loaded with creamy mozzarella, tangy mature cheddar, red Leicester and Edam cheese.
The Big DealPizzas-Sides-Desserts-DipsThe Pizza Company 2 Deep Filled Garlic PizzabreadsThe Pizza Company The Pepperoni PartyThe Pizza Company Cookie Dough DessertCheck out our full range of pizzas, sides, desserts and dips!
© Copyright 2023
11 Mins ovenLove It. Share ItSlime Stuffed CrustSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 588G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Four Cheese Blend (17%) [Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Edam Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto Norbixin) (Milk), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk)], Cheese Crust Filling (16%) [Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Garlic Purée, Potato Starch, Parsley, Emulsifier (Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Colours (Curcumin, Copper Complexes of Chlorophylls, Copper Complexes of Chlorophyllins), Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract)], Tomato Purée, Semolina (Wheat), Tomato, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Maize, Sugar, Salt, Yeast, Oregano, Basil, Garlic Purée, Black Pepper, Chilli Powder

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Contains 4 servings

Net Contents

588g ℮

View all The Pizza Company £6 Meal Deal

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here