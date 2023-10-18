We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Lego Technic Monster Jam 42149/42150

£18.00

£18.00/each

Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown.

This LEGO Technic Monster Jam Monster Truck toy set features a 2-in-1 pull-back action truck that can be rebuilt into a model racing truck toyThis racing toy features awesome 'fierce pup' design, colours and sticker details for an authentic finish to the fan favourite Monster Jam truckKids pull back the monster truck to launch it for fast pace races or to recreate epic tricks and jumps they’ve seen in the Monster Jam arenasWhen it's time for something new, kids can rebuild this Monster Mutt Dalmatian truck model into a Racing Truck toy for twice the funThis LEGO Technic off-road vehicle set provides an introduction to engineering and mechanics for LEGO and Monster jam fans age 7 plus years oldKnow a kid aged 7+ who loves Monster Jam? Then check out this awesome LEGO Technic Monster Jam Monster Mutt Dalmatian (42150) 2in1 pull-back truck toy! With realistic graphics and colours, this model truck pays homage to a fan favourite truck.The LEGO Technic Monster Mutt Dalmatian truck toy is here to compete – and this fierce pup means business! So, kids can put ther skills to the test. The pull-back motor sends the truck racing, then kids can show off with cool tricks and stunts. Give kids even more play options as this 2-in-1 toy truck rebuilds into a Racing Truck toy also with pull-back action.With vehicles that look and function like the real thing, LEGO Technic 2in1 sets offer a fun introduction to engineering and mechanics for young LEGO fans. Download the LEGO Builder app and step into a new world of building fun where kids can zoom in and rotate models in 3D, save sets and track progress.This Monster Jam toy truck model measures over 4.5 in. (11 cm) high, 7 in. (19 cm) long and 4 in. (11 cm) wideContains 244 Pcs.
9,1 x 14,1 x 26,2

