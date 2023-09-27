We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
The Family Remains Lisa Jewell

The Family Remains Lisa Jewell

No ratings yet
Write a review

£6.00

£6.00/each

The Family Remains Lisa Jewell
PREPARE TO BE HOOKED . . .* #1 UK SUNDAY TIMES BESTSELLER ** A NEW YORK TIMES BSETSELLER ** OVER 2,000 5 STAR REVIEWS *'I was ENTHRALLED.' Gillian McAllister'A GRIPPING read.' Shari Lapena'GRIPS from first page to last.' Paula Hawkins'Artful, slippery, HUGELY SATISFYING.' Louise Candlish'The story EVERYONE has been waiting for.' Adele Parks___________LONDON. Early morning, June 2019: on the foreshore of the river Thames, a bag of bones is discovered. Human bones.DCI Samuel Owusu is called to the scene and quickly sends the bag for forensic examination. The bones are those of a young woman, killed by a blow to the head many years ago.Also inside the bag is a trail of clues, in particular the seeds of a rare tree which lead DCI Owusu back to a mansion in Chelsea where, nearly thirty years previously, three people lay dead in a kitchen, and a baby waited upstairs for someone to pick her up.The clues point forward too to a brother and sister in Chicago searching for the only person who can make sense of their pasts.Four deaths. An unsolved mystery. A family whose secrets can't stay buried for ever ...___________'Twisty and strange and surprising' Emily Henry'Dark menace, consummate plotting. A sheer PLEASURE to read' Harriet Tyce'This is perfection on a page.' Alice Feeney'A riveting, rollicking read, guaranteed to send your blood pressure soaring' Red Magazine'It's a triumph. Brava!' Erin Kelly'Compulsive, gripping and immersive.' CL Taylor'Lisa Jewell is, simply, outstanding.' Alex Marwood'Compelling, ingenious, breath-stopping.' Tamar Cohen'A witty and propulsive stunner of a novel.' Katherine Heiny'This is Lisa Jewell at her absolute best. I loved it!' Paul Burston'A compulsive, dark, satisfying tale that will pick you up and refuse to put you down.' Catherine Steadman___________Readers can't get enough of The Family Remains . . .***** 'There's nothing about this book that I would change. Seriously.'***** 'My expectations were high and this still managed to surpass them.'***** 'The writing is outstanding from start to finish and it's an engrossing read.'***** 'I could not put it down and loved the surprises and twists.'***** 'Lisa Jewell can write one hell of a thriller!!'
LISA JEWELL was born in London in 1968.Her first novel, Ralph's Party, was the best- selling debut novel of 1999. Since then she has written another eighteen novels, most recently a number of dark psychological thrillers, including The Girls, Then She Was Gone and The Family Upstairs (all of which were Richard & Judy Book Club picks).Lisa is a New York Times and Sunday Times number one bestselling author who has been published worldwide in over twenty-five languages. She lives in north London with her husband, two teenage daughters and the best dog in the world.
View all Paperback Books

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here