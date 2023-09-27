The Family Remains Lisa Jewell
PREPARE TO BE HOOKED . . .* #1 UK SUNDAY TIMES BESTSELLER ** A NEW YORK TIMES BSETSELLER ** OVER 2,000 5 STAR REVIEWS *'I was ENTHRALLED.' Gillian McAllister'A GRIPPING read.' Shari Lapena'GRIPS from first page to last.' Paula Hawkins'Artful, slippery, HUGELY SATISFYING.' Louise Candlish'The story EVERYONE has been waiting for.' Adele Parks___________LONDON. Early morning, June 2019: on the foreshore of the river Thames, a bag of bones is discovered. Human bones.DCI Samuel Owusu is called to the scene and quickly sends the bag for forensic examination. The bones are those of a young woman, killed by a blow to the head many years ago.Also inside the bag is a trail of clues, in particular the seeds of a rare tree which lead DCI Owusu back to a mansion in Chelsea where, nearly thirty years previously, three people lay dead in a kitchen, and a baby waited upstairs for someone to pick her up.The clues point forward too to a brother and sister in Chicago searching for the only person who can make sense of their pasts.Four deaths. An unsolved mystery. A family whose secrets can't stay buried for ever ...___________'Twisty and strange and surprising' Emily Henry'Dark menace, consummate plotting. A sheer PLEASURE to read' Harriet Tyce'This is perfection on a page.' Alice Feeney'A riveting, rollicking read, guaranteed to send your blood pressure soaring' Red Magazine'It's a triumph. Brava!' Erin Kelly'Compulsive, gripping and immersive.' CL Taylor'Lisa Jewell is, simply, outstanding.' Alex Marwood'Compelling, ingenious, breath-stopping.' Tamar Cohen'A witty and propulsive stunner of a novel.' Katherine Heiny'This is Lisa Jewell at her absolute best. I loved it!' Paul Burston'A compulsive, dark, satisfying tale that will pick you up and refuse to put you down.' Catherine Steadman___________Readers can't get enough of The Family Remains . . .***** 'There's nothing about this book that I would change. Seriously.'***** 'My expectations were high and this still managed to surpass them.'***** 'The writing is outstanding from start to finish and it's an engrossing read.'***** 'I could not put it down and loved the surprises and twists.'***** 'Lisa Jewell can write one hell of a thriller!!'
LISA JEWELL was born in London in 1968.Her first novel, Ralph's Party, was the best- selling debut novel of 1999. Since then she has written another eighteen novels, most recently a number of dark psychological thrillers, including The Girls, Then She Was Gone and The Family Upstairs (all of which were Richard & Judy Book Club picks).Lisa is a New York Times and Sunday Times number one bestselling author who has been published worldwide in over twenty-five languages. She lives in north London with her husband, two teenage daughters and the best dog in the world.