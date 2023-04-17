We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bol Cauliflower Truffle Power Soup 600G

£3.30

£0.55/100g

Vegan
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 300g serving provides:
Energy
558kJ
135kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
4g

low

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.5g

low

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.1g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
1.33g

medium

19%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Cauliflower Truffle Soup with cannellini beans and coconut cream.
Luxury meets lunchtime. Heavenly, hearty, and full of health boosting plants, this is a soup to obsess over. A velvety blend of creamy cauliflower, sprinkled with a subtle, smile worthy taste of truffle, garlic, parsley, and black pepper... Your days of lack lustre sandwiches are long gone. And with 15 grams of protein, 29 grams of fibre and 2 of your 5-a-day, get a taste of heaven and still stick to your health kick.
We've been on a mission to help busy people eat well since 2015. From side hustling to social juggling, time is often not on our side. So that's where we come in. 100% plant-powered recipes, lovingly made to feed your best and make every day, less every day. Eat to feel unstoppable.With our Power Soups, we've taken the classics and supercharged the nutrition. Our rainbow of game-changing recipes are bursting with boosting benefits, up to 3 of your 5-a-day and 27 grams of protein. Designed for lunching on the slow, or eating on the go.BŌL. Bring Ōn Life.Paul, Founder
32g High in fibre2 Your 5-a-day15g High proteinAll taste, no waste100% plant basedDairy & Gluten FreeVegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
Pack size: 600G
High in fibreHigh protein

Ingredients

Water, Cauliflower (23%), Cannellini Beans (23%), Potato, Coconut Cream (2%), White Onion, Garlic Puree, Salt, Vegan Truffle Oil (Grapeseed Oil, Black Truffle), Rapeseed Oil, Nutmeg, Black Pepper

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Soya, Nuts & Peanuts

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

600g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake before opening.

