Lego Marvel 76256 Antman Figure

Put the star of Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania into kids’ hands with this LEGO Marvel Ant-Man construction figure buildable toy

All parts of the authentically detailed Ant-Man action figure are articulated, so kids can move and pose the figure just like the real thing

Also includes a microfigure of The Wasp - the Super Hero’s companion in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, that attaches to the figure's arm

Standing over 24 cm (9.5 in.) tall, this LEGO Marvel building toy looks great on display and also lets kids take the movie action wherever they go

This collectible LEGO Marvel buildable toy set is a great gift idea for kids and fans of Ant-Man movies or Avengers super hero charactersPut the star of Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania into the hands of kids aged 8+ with the LEGO Marvel Ant-Man Construction Figure (76256) collectable building toy. Great for super hero fun, this fully jointed, Marvel action figure lets kids take the movie action wherever they go.

The fully articulated LEGO Marvel Ant-Man construction figure also comes with a microfigure of The Wasp, which attaches to Ant-Man’s arm. When they’re not engaged in exciting super hero adventures together, the authentically detailed figures look great on display in kids' rooms. For added digital fun, kids can download the LEGO Builder app and step into a new world where they can zoom and rotate models in 3D, save sets and track their building progress.

The extensive range of LEGO Marvel building toys offers endless imaginative build-and-play possibilities with kids' favourite super heroes. This hands-on collectable set is a versatile birthday or any-time gift for kids aged 8 plus years old who love Avengers figures and LEGO Marvel sets.

Standing over 24 cm (9.5 in.) tall, the flexible figure is both sizable and conveniently portable.

Contains 289 Pieces.