Tesco Finest Cauliflower Florets Siracha & Yuzu Sauce 320G

Tesco Finest Cauliflower Florets Siracha & Yuzu Sauce 320G

£3.00

£9.38/kg

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
459kJ
110kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
6.0g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.8g

low

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.9g

low

7%of the reference intake
Salt
0.63g

medium

11%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 353kJ / 85kcal

Cauliflower coated in rapeseed oil, coriander, garlic and sriracha seasoning, with a sachet of yuzu and coriander sauce, and crispy onions.
Cauliflower florets tumbled in sriracha spices with a tangy yuzu sauce, finished with a crispy onion crunch.
Pack size: 320G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cauliflower Florets, Yuzu and Coriander Sauce (9%) [Water, Yuzu, Light Brown Soft Sugar, Maize Starch, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Soya Bean, Coriander, Salt, Garlic Purée, Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Alcohol], Crispy Fried Onions (4.5%) [Onion, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Salt], Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Garlic Purée, Bell Pepper, Sugar, Salt, Chilli Powder, Garlic Powder, Paprika, Cayenne Pepper.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

320g e

