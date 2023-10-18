Lego Shine Marvel Baby Rockets Ship 76254

For an even more fun experience, kids can download the LEGO Builder app which allows them to zoom and rotate their models in 3D and track progressThis Super Hero spacecraft from Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3. LEGO Marvel Baby Rocket’s Ship (76254) building toy playset will take kids aged 8+ on endless imaginative adventures.

The buildable space toy recreates the spaceship that Baby Rocket uses to escape from his creators in the film. The spaceship features an opening cockpit, adjustable landing gear and 2 stud shooters. As well as the Baby Rocket figure, the set comes with an adult Rocket minifigure to inspire even more Guardians of the Galaxy action. For added digital fun, kids can download the LEGO Builder app and step into a creative world where they can zoom in and rotate models in 3D, save sets and track their building progress.

LEGO Marvel building toys put open ended play in the hands of young super heroes. This buildable spaceship toy from Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 makes an awesome Marvel-themed gift for kids aged 8 plus years old.

This versatile build-and-play toy measures over 7 cm (2.6 in.) high, 23 cm (9 in.) long and 11 cm (4.5 in) wide.

Contains 330 Pieces.