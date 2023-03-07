Bounty Ice Cream 6 Pack 300.6Ml
1 x bar = 50.1ml
- Energy
- 561kJ
-
- 134kcal
- 7%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1119kJ
Product Description
- Coconut dairy ice cream with a cocoa coating (34%) dotted with crispy pieces with coconut (1.8%)
- If you're looking for a taste of paradise, get ready to enjoy your tropical favourite on ice! The new Bounty Ice Cream Bar combines luscious ice cream infused with coconut flakes, wrapped in delicious chocolate. Bounty Ice Cream Multipack includes six individually wrapped ice cream bars.
- ™/®/designs/© Mars
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 300.6ML
Information
Ingredients
Skimmed Milk (20%), Sugar, Cream (from Milk), Glucose Syrup, Water, Coconut (5.5%) (Desiccated Coconut, Coconut Milk Powder), Cocoa Butter, Coconut Fat, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Palm Fat, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Coconut Pieces (1.8%) (Sugar, Coconut Flakes (25%), Wheat Starch, Wheat Flour, Milk Protein, Raising Agent (E500)), Lactose, Milk Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E471), Natural Flavouring, Stabilisers (E407, E410, E412), Sodium Caseinate (from Milk), Natural Vanilla Extract
Allergy Information
- May contain: Peanut, Almond, Hazelnut.
Storage
Store at -18°C
Number of uses
Portions per pack: 6, Portion size: 50.1ml
Name and address
- Mars Chocolat France,
- 3 Chemin de la Sandlach,
- CS 10036 - 67 501 Haguenau Cedex.
Importer address
- GB: Freepost Mars.
- IRL: Mars Ireland,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- GB: Freepost Mars Consumer Care.
- 0800 952 0077
- www.mars.co.uk
- www.marsnutrition.co.uk
- IRL: Mars Ireland,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
Net Contents
6 x 39g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml
|50.1ml (%*)
|Energy
|1119kJ
|561kJ (7%)
|-
|268kcal
|134kcal (7%)
|Fat
|16.0g
|8.0g (11%)
|of which saturates
|11.5g
|5.8g (29%)
|Carbohydrate
|27.5g
|13.8g (5%)
|of which sugars
|23.1g
|11.6g (13%)
|Protein
|3.1g
|1.6g (3%)
|Salt
|0.11g
|0.05g (< 1%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Portions per pack: 6, Portion size: 50.1ml
|-
|-
