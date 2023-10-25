Playdoh Little Chef Starter Playset

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Let’s get prepping! The Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Little Chef Starter Set is made for aspiring cooks, with 14 play kitchen accessories and 5 Play-Doh colors. Kids can cut out play food shapes using the molds and cutters, then follow the guidelines on the toy cutting board to slice and chop with the toy knives! They’ll love to use the arts and crafts tools like the garlic press, egg slicer, and half-molds on the underside of the cutting board lid to make silly Play-Doh foods. This kitchen playset even comes with play dishes so kids can proudly present their creations. Whether it’s their first Play-Doh starter set or a gift for 3 year olds and up, let them discover the joy of Play-Doh toys! Hasbro, Play-Doh, and all related properties are trademarks of Hasbro.
PLAY-DOH KITCHEN PLAYSET: Preschool toys like the Play-Doh Little Chef Starter Set let kids make kitchen-themed creations as they chop, slice, and shape with 14 play kitchen accessories and 5 Play-Doh colorsLET S GET PREPPING: Use the cutters and molds to create Play-Doh strawberries, carrots, and more, then follow the matching guidelines on the play cutting board to slice themA PERFECT PLAY-DOH STARTER SET: This play food set includes arts and crafts tools like a pretend egg slicer, a wavy knife, and lots of half-molds to create silly food shapes like shrimp and croissantsOUR WELL-ROUNDED CHILD PHILOSOPHY: When kids are little and still learning, toys like the Little Chef Starter Set can help them explore shapes, matching, fine motor skills, and their creative imaginationsINCLUDES 5 PLAY-DOH COLORS: This Play-Doh set comes with 2-ounce cans of red, green, orange, and yellow and a 1-ounce can of white. Contains wheatCONVENIENT STORAGE: The toy cutting board doubles as tool storage

Lower age limit

3 Years

