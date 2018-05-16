Per 30g:
- Energy
- 606kJ
-
- 145kcal
- 7%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 7.3g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.9g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.5g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.33g
- 6%of the reference intake
high
medium
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2022 kJ
Product Description
- Walkers Sensations Regal Lamb & Mint Crisps 150G
- 🍖 NEW ALERT - Sensations Regal Lamb & Mint crisps are extraordinarily succulent & deeply satisfyingly, this is our crown jewel of flavour
- 🥔 SATISFYING CRUNCH - Discover the extraordinary flavour of Sensations crisps, made with specially selected potatoes and thicker cut for a satisfying crunch
- 🎉 PERFECT FOR SHARING - Perfect for sharing with friends. Pop open a pack and join the street party
- 🔎 EXPLORE THE RANGE – Why not also try Sensations King Prawn Cocktail crisps
- 🥬 VEGGIE FRIENDLY - Suitable for vegetarians
- 🌱 FREE FOM - Contains no artificial colours, preservatives or MSG
- ♻️ RECYCLE ME – Recycle at store! Find out how you can recycle this packet in store at walkers.co.uk/recycle
- Sensations Coronation Celebration. Give a royal welcome to our divinely delectable Regal Lamb & Mint. Extraordinarily Succulent & deeply satisfyingly. This is our crown jewel of flavour. Pop open a pack and join the street party. Long live deliciousness!
- Here at Sensations, we believe in stepping into the extra-ordinary every day. Our delicious range of crisps and snacks deliver authentic flavours, intense aromas and mouth-watering recipes, evocative of a range of extra-ordinary experiences from enticing destinations to memorable moments with friends and family. We want each and every bite to deliver unforgettable tastes and textures to make your night-in that little bit more special.
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Contains no artificial colours, preservatives or MSG
- Pack size: 150G
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Contains no artificial colours, preservatives or MSG
Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed in varying proportions), Lamb and Mint Seasoning [Flavourings, Sugar, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Herbs, Colour (Paprika Extract)].
Allergy Information
- May contain: Milk, Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard.
Storage
Store in cool dry place
Number of uses
This pack contains 5 servings
Name and address
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Per 30g(%*)serving:
|Energy
|2022 kJ
|606 kJ (7%*)
|483 kcal
|145 kcal (7%*)
|Fat
|24 g
|7.3 g (10%*)
|of which Saturates
|2.9 g
|0.9 g (4%*)
|Carbohydrate
|58 g
|17 g
|of which Sugars
|1.8 g
|0.5 g (<1%*)
|Fibre
|4.2 g
|1.3 g
|Protein
|6.6 g
|2.0 g
|Salt
|1.1 g
|0.33 g (6%*)
|This pack contains 5 servings
|-
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.