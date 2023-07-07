We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Irn-Bru Ice Cream Flavoured 8X330ml

Irn-Bru Ice Cream Flavoured 8X330ml

5(2)
£3.50

£0.13/100ml

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 330ml can* contains,*Each multipack contains 8 x 330ml cans
Energy
15kJ
3kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Salt
0.02g

low

<1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 5kJ/1kcal

Sparkling Low Calorie Flavoured Soft Drink with Sweeteners
Irn-Bru, the Irn-Bru logo and Barr are registered trade marks owned by A.G. Barr p.l.c.
Original and BestExtra TasteNo Sugar
Pack size: 2640ML
No Sugar

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Acid (Citric Acid), Flavourings (including Caffeine, Ammonium Ferric Citrate & Quinine), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Preservative (E211), Colours (Sunset Yellow FCF, Ponceau 4R)

Number of uses

Each multipack contains 8 x 330ml cans

Net Contents

8 x 330ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Serve cool

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

