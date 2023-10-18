We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

LEGO STAR WARS Pirate Snub Fighter 75346

Let kids' imaginations soar with this LEGO Star Wars set - the first Pirate Snub Fighter from The Mandalorian Season 3, recreated in LEGO bricksThe LEGO Mandalorian building toy starfighter has an opening cockpit, 2 stud shooters and a compartment containing a thermal detonator elementIncludes 2 new-for-May-2023 LEGO Star Wars minifigures: a Pirate Pilot with a blaster pistol and Vane with a sword to add to the action playKids can place the LEGO Star Wars ship pilot in the cockpit and thermal detonator in the rear compartment, then fire the stud shooters at enemiesIncludes intuitive instructions in the LEGO Builder app where builders can zoom in and rotate models in 3D, track progress and save setsInvite kids to discover a whole new galaxy of adventures with a LEGO brick-built toy model of the Pirate Snub Fighter (75346) that debuted in Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3. Fans can recreate authentic details of this cool starfighter which will make a great addition to any LEGO Star Wars building toy collection.The Star Wars model kit features a buildable toy starfighter with an opening minifigure cockpit, 2 stud shooters and a compartment containing a thermal detonator element. There are also 2 LEGO Star Wars minifigures – a Snub Pirate Pilot with a blaster pistol and Vane with a sword – to add to the action-play possibilities. Children can enjoy an easy and intuitive building adventure with the LEGO Builder app. Here they can zoom in and rotate models in 3D, save sets and track their progress.The LEGO Group has been recreating iconic starships, vehicles, locations and characters from the Star Wars universe since 1999, and there is a huge variety of construction sets to delight fans of all ages. This LEGO Star Wars collectable set makes a unique gift for Star Wars: The Mandalorian fans aged 8 and over and all lovers of LEGO building toys.This brick-built snub fighter model measures over 5 cm (2 in.) high, 24 cm (9.5 in.) long and 16 cm (6 in.) wide.Contains 285 Pieces.
4,6 x 19,1 x 26,2

