Ravensburger Peppa Pig Funny Photo Game

Ravensburger Peppa Pig Funny Photo Game
Say Cheese! And CLICK! In this game, Peppa Pig fans of all ages can take turns snapping photos of their favourite characters from the show with the fun play camera. The aim of the game is to collect a set of four photos of one of Peppa Pig's friends as players make their way around the game board. The first player to complete their collection is the winner. Get ready for fun and camera-clicking action! With simple rules, this colourful game is suitable for children as young as 3 years old.In this easy-to-play game, players begin by deciding which of Peppa’s friends’ photos they will collect. The winner of the game will be the first player to complete a collection of four photos. Players move around the game board with their Peppa Pig playing pieces, landing on different action spots as they go. Landing on a camera picture means it’s time to take a snap with the play camera! Each time the camera’s shutter button is pressed, it releases a new photo card. Whose photo has come out? If it’s the friend they’re collecting, the player can add the picture to their collection. If not, they place the photo face-up on the game board. During the game, if a player lands on a question mark, they can take a photo from the centre of the board to add to their own collection. Landing on a sunshine spot, however, means they have a choice to make - either take a new photo with the camera or pick up a photo from the centre of the board. The game continues until one player completes their set of four photos and is the winner! For more experienced players, a ‘memo’ gameplay variation adds a new skill to the fun. Photos in the centre of the game board are now face down! Can you remember which photo card has which friend on it?
A fun and colourful action game starring Peppa Pig and friends. Players use the sturdy toy camera to ‘take photos’ of their favourite characters from the series. The player collecting four photos of their friend first is the winner.During the game, the players press the shutter button on the handy camera, and a photograph appears at the bottom. Which of Peppa’s friends is in the picture?The simple rules mean a super-quick start to the fun! A fantastic party game for 2 to 4 players aged 3 and up. For more experienced players, a ‘memo’ gameplay variation provides an added challenge. Can you remember which friend is on which card?

Lower age limit

3 Years

