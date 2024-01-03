Lego Creator 3N1 Adorable Dogs 31137

Kids can create 3 different groups of dogs with this LEGO Creator 3in1 Adorable Dogs toy building set, featuring animal figures from 7 cute breeds Young animal lovers will love building characterful canines: beagle, poodle and labrador dog figures and role-playing caring for the toy pets The toy pets can also be transformed into a miniature schnauzer and a pug, or a husky and a long-haired dachshund for hours of creative play All of the toy dogs from the 3 different groups have posable heads, tails and ears and can fold their legs and paws to sit or stretch out Each group of dogs also come with accessories such as a bowl, rubber bone, ball, hairbrush, toy rabbit or dog-walking lead to add extra funDog lovers can enjoy fun playtimes with a selection of cute breeds in this LEGO Creator 3 in 1 Adorable Dogs (31137) building toy set for kids aged 7+ years old. There's non-stop adorable fun with this rebuildable dog playset. The canine action never has to end with 3 collections of dogs to build in this brilliant LEGO Creator 3 in 1 set. It features a beagle, a poodle and a Labrador toy dogs with posable heads, tails and ears, plus accessories including a food bowl, brush, a toy rabbit, ball and dog-walking lead to add extra fun to kids’ make-believe stories. When it's time for kids to meet even more cute toy pets, the LEGO set can be rebuilt into a miniature schnauzer and a pug or transformed into a husky and a long-haired dachshund. To add an extra element to the fun, kids can also download the LEGO Builder app and step into a new world of building fun where they can zoom in and rotate models in 3D, save sets and track their progress. This LEGO Creator 3 in 1 toy dog set lets kids experience build-and-play fun as they get the choice from 3 groups of adorable animal figures in the set. A great gift idea for kids aged 7+ years old and for all passionate dog-lovers. The beagle model measures over 8 cm (3 in.) high, 14 cm (5.5 in.) long and 5 cm (1.5 in.) wide. Contains 475 Pieces.