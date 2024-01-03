We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Lego Creator 3N1 Adorable Dogs 31137

Lego Creator 3N1 Adorable Dogs 31137

No ratings yet
Write a review

£25.00

£25.00/each

Lego Creator 3N1 Adorable Dogs 31137
Kids can create 3 different groups of dogs with this LEGO Creator 3in1 Adorable Dogs toy building set, featuring animal figures from 7 cute breedsYoung animal lovers will love building characterful canines: beagle, poodle and labrador dog figures and role-playing caring for the toy petsThe toy pets can also be transformed into a miniature schnauzer and a pug, or a husky and a long-haired dachshund for hours of creative playAll of the toy dogs from the 3 different groups have posable heads, tails and ears and can fold their legs and paws to sit or stretch outEach group of dogs also come with accessories such as a bowl, rubber bone, ball, hairbrush, toy rabbit or dog-walking lead to add extra funDog lovers can enjoy fun playtimes with a selection of cute breeds in this LEGO Creator 3 in 1 Adorable Dogs (31137) building toy set for kids aged 7+ years old. There's non-stop adorable fun with this rebuildable dog playset.The canine action never has to end with 3 collections of dogs to build in this brilliant LEGO Creator 3 in 1 set. It features a beagle, a poodle and a Labrador toy dogs with posable heads, tails and ears, plus accessories including a food bowl, brush, a toy rabbit, ball and dog-walking lead to add extra fun to kids’ make-believe stories. When it's time for kids to meet even more cute toy pets, the LEGO set can be rebuilt into a miniature schnauzer and a pug or transformed into a husky and a long-haired dachshund. To add an extra element to the fun, kids can also download the LEGO Builder app and step into a new world of building fun where they can zoom in and rotate models in 3D, save sets and track their progress.This LEGO Creator 3 in 1 toy dog set lets kids experience build-and-play fun as they get the choice from 3 groups of adorable animal figures in the set. A great gift idea for kids aged 7+ years old and for all passionate dog-lovers.The beagle model measures over 8 cm (3 in.) high, 14 cm (5.5 in.) long and 5 cm (1.5 in.) wide.Contains 475 Pieces.
7,0 x 19,1 x 35,4

View all LEGO

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here