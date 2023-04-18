We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Roasted Pepper & Nduja Pasta 375G

Tesco Finest Roasted Pepper & Nduja Pasta 375G

£4.25

£11.33/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
2595kJ
619kcal
31%of the reference intake
Fat
24.1g

high

34%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.2g

high

41%of the reference intake
Sugars
13.6g

low

15%of the reference intake
Salt
1.14g

medium

19%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 692kJ / 165kcal

Cooked casarecce pasta in a tomato, cream and 'Nduja paste sauce, topped with roasted red and yellow peppers, onions, pecorino medium fat hard cheese and rocket.
A deliciously creamy sauce, made with 'Nduja, tomatoes, SunBlush® red pepper tapenade and a hint of chilli. It is topped with roasted red and yellow peppers, red onion wedges and garnished with Italian pecorino cheese shavings and hand finished with fresh rocket.Casarecce pasta in a spiced 'Nduja, tomato and cream sauce, with roasted peppers, finished with pecorino cheese and rocket.
Pack size: 375G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Roasted Red and Yellow Peppers (13%), Tomato, Red Onion, Whipping Cream (Milk), Whole Milk, Water, 'Nduja Paste (2%) [Pork, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Chilli Pepper, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Paprika, Dextrose], Rapeseed Oil, Pecorino Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Garlic Purée, Rocket, Olive Oil, SunBlush® Red Pepper, Cornflour, Sugar, Tomato Concentrate, Basil, Lemon Juice, Salt, Red Chilli, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Smoked Paprika, Black Pepper, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using EU pork.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

375g e

