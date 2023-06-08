We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tesco Finest Vietnamese Inspired Noodle Salad 185G

Tesco Finest Vietnamese Inspired Noodle Salad 185G

2.5(2)
Write a review

£2.35

£1.27/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

½ of a pack (93g)
Energy
465kJ
111kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
3.5g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.2g

low

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.18g

low

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 500kJ / 119kcal

Cooked rice noodles with rapeseed oil, a mixed vegetable salad and a pot of chilli sriracha and soya sauce dressing.
Rice noodles, carrot, edamame soya beans, courgette and spinach salad with a Vietnamese style dressing
Pack size: 185G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Oiled Cooked Rice Noodles (48%) [Water, Rice Flour, Rapeseed Oil], Chilli Sriracha and Soya Sauce Dressing [Lime Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Water, Rice Vinegar, Red Chilli, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Chilli, Coriander, Yellow Soya Bean, Salt, Cornflour, Garlic Powder, Sunflower Oil, Soya Bean, Spirit Vinegar, Wheat Flour, Chilli Flakes, Alcohol], Cabbage, Edamame Soya Beans, Carrot, Spring Onion, Red Pepper, Courgette, Spinach.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

185g e

Preparation and Usage

Shake the dressing pot before use.

Stir before serving.

View all Salad Pots & Pasta Salad

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here