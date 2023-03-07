We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Strongbow Ultra Apple Cider 4 X 330Ml

Strongbow Ultra Apple Cider 4 X 330Ml

£5.50

£4.17/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Vegan

Cider with Natural Flavourings, Contains Sugar and Sweetener.For more information visit: STRONGBOW.COM
A new and refreshingly light apple cider – STRONGBOW ULTRA APPLE CIDER is a new thirst-quenching cider with 80 calories, 4% ABV and crisp natural apple flavours, all served up in a sleek new 330ml slimline can.With 36% fewer calories than Strongbow Original, STRONGBOW ULTRA APPLE CIDER is the latest in a range of new and exciting lower calorie ciders that don’t compromise on great taste.
80 Kcal Per CanRefreshingly Light CiderGluten FreeVegan Friendly
Pack size: 1320ML

Ingredients

Water, Apple Juice (from Concentrate), Sugar, Acid: Malic Acid, Sweetener: Sucralose, Colouring Food (Concentrate from Caramelised Apple), Natural Flavourings, Antioxidant: Sodium Metabisulphite

Allergy Information

Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Country

United Kingdom

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

Lower age limit

18 Years

