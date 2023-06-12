Tesco Finest Potato Wedges Whipped Feta Lemon Dip 400G

Potato wedges tumbled in a lemon and garlic coating with a feta and lemon dip sachet.

Working closely with our trusted growers across the UK, all our potatoes are carefully chosen throughout the year to ensure we bring you the best tasting varieties at the right time. The potatoes have been part cooked and tumbled in a lemon and Oak smoked garlic coater. They are finished with a fresh and zingy whipped Feta and Lemon dip. Light and fluffy potatoes, tumbled in oak smoked garlic for extra crunch.

Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Feta and Lemon Dip [Rapeseed Oil, Water, Feta Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Lemon Juice, White Wine Vinegar, Onion, Egg Yolk, Cornflour, Lemon Zest, Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt, Garlic Purée, Black Pepper], Rapeseed Oil, Water, Maize Flour, Parsley, Dried Potato, Oak Smoked Garlic Purée, Lemon Juice, Onion Purée, Rice Flour, White Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cornflour, Salt, Oregano, Garlic, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Lemon Powder, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Sodium Metabisulphite, Black Pepper, Turmeric.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

400g e