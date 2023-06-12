Tesco Finest Smoky Hasselback Potatoes With With Dip 450G

Partly sliced potatoes in a smoked paprika marinade with a citrus yogurt dip.

Working closely with our trusted growers across the UK, all our potatoes are carefully chosen throughout the year to ensure we bring you the best tasting varieties at the right time. Selected for the size, each potato has been carefully sliced to turn into the traditional Hasselback potato. The potatoes have been part cooked and coated in a Smoked Paprika marinade. Served with a Citrus yogurt dressing. Hasselback potatoes tumbled in smoked paprika for a sweet and smoky flavour with a tangy yogurt dip

Pack size: 450G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Citrus Yogurt Dip [Greek Style Yogurt (Milk), Water, Rapeseed Oil, White Wine Vinegar, Onion, Sugar, Concentrated Lime Juice, Onion Purée, Cornflour, Coriander, Lemon Zest, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum)], Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Sal Fat, Parsley, Salt, Onion Powder, Tomato Powder, Smoked Paprika, Smoked Coriander, Colour (Paprika Extract), Garlic Powder, Oregano, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite).

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

450g e