CURLIMALS ASSORTED

Something magical is happening at the bottom of the garden... The Curlimal friends are dreaming of a special child to care for them! These fantastic toy pets move, talk and respond to touch: woodland creatures with adorable features! Higgle Hedghog OR Bo Bunny OR Bibi Bunny delight and enchant children from the second they meet! Each one is a lovable animal that makes the sweetest sounds – and reacts to you! Pat their heads and these cute, talking buddies giggle, curl up and make funny noises – but that’s not all! Each has their own unique noises. Stroke the fluffy fur on their heads and they hum contentedly, activate sound effects and movements! Super-cute spoken phrases include “I love you”, “Oh boy!” “Tickles please!" "You're my bestie", "Laters" and "Whoopsie". They also makes kiss-kiss noises – and there’s more… Stroke the top of their fabric nose to activate a sniff and a sneeze! Tickle their tummy and they giggle with delight. Then they are ready for a nap they curl into a cute ball before making gentle sleeping noises. The range of noises Curlimals make encourages young children to really look after their cheeky forest friends. Boys and girls alike love patting and petting these gorgeous, animated and speaking soft-furred toys. Your little one is sure to adore Curlimals: a terrific woodland animal gift! Safe playing for youngsters, these make a perfect gift for children ages 3 to 5 years old. They’re soooo cute! Perfectly suits little ones who dream of owning a funny animal playmate. Curlimals also help your child learn and grow; developing intelligence through pattern recognition and imagination play. Curlimals are great quality, safe and reliable. There are three to choose from: Higgle Hedgehog, Bo Bunny and Bibi Bunny; each sold separately. Golden Bear presents toys that stimulate imagination and help develop a child’s early skills. We pride ourselves on providing toys with high quality, reliability and safety at their heart.