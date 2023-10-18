Water magic puzzle assortment

With this jigsaw, children will enjoy hours of fun as each brush stroke leaves them astounded and amazed!

Ever seen a magical jigsaw that you can tinge with colour just by using water as often as you like? It's Water Magic Puzzle!

Piece the jigsaw together and have fun colouring it with a felt tip to be dipped into water. The drawing will come to life, taking on myriad different shades and then the colours will vanish again, as if by magic.