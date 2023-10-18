Cutie Climbers Tree Pack

Meet the Cutie Climbers, the adorable and cheeky little animals of all species that love to climb everywhere and are crazy about food! There are 3 different families of animals. The Fruitties, who eat all types of fruits. The Sweeties, who love cupcakes and ice cream. And finally, the Munchies, who are crazy about burgers and pizzas. In the tree pack, there are 12 animals to collect. Discover their favourite food and climb to it! Make them climb by pulling both sides of the string. For extra fun, join the strings to create necklaces, bracelets and amazing keyrings!