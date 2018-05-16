New
Tesco Plant Chef 4 Thai Style Fish-Free Koftas 280G
2 koftas
- Energy
- 958kJ
-
- 230kcal
- 12%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 13.7g
- 20%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.1g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 2.9g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.36g
- 23%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 895kJ / 215kcal
Product Description
- Seasoned wheat, broad bean and pea protein with edamame soya beans formed into koftas and a soy sauce dip sachet.
- The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is the culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
- 100% PLANT BASED Wheat and Pea protein with Edamame Soya Beans, chilli, coriander and a soy sauce dip
- Pack size: 270G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Reconstituted Wheat Protein (14%), Reconstituted Broad Bean Protein, Soy Sauce Dip (Water, Dextrose, Salt, Glucose Syrup, Spirit Vinegar, Rice Vinegar, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Soya Bean, Cornflour, Colour (Plain Caramel), Wheat Flour), Rapeseed Oil, Edamame Soya Beans (6%), Spring Onion, Red Pepper, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Reconstituted Pea Protein (2.5%), Parsley, Coriander, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Jalapeño Chilli, Yeast Extract, Pea Fibre, Ginger, Garlic Powder, Lemongrass, Salt, Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate), White Pepper, Firming Agents (Calcium Sulphate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Dextrose, Modified Maize Starch, Flavourings.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 20 mins Set sauce sachet to one side. Place koftas on a non-stick baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven, turning halfway through cooking.
Microwave
Instructions: 800W/900W 40 secs / 35 secs
Decant soy sauce sachet into a suitable microwaveable container. Heat on full power. Leave to stand for 1 minute.
Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect, cook as per cooking guidelines above, then place on the barbecue for a further 5 minutes, turning frequently.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: This product contains sharp skewers..
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
270g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 koftas (107g**)
|Energy
|895kJ / 215kcal
|958kJ / 230kcal
|Fat
|12.8g
|13.7g
|Saturates
|1.0g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|11.3g
|12.1g
|Sugars
|2.7g
|2.9g
|Fibre
|3.4g
|3.6g
|Protein
|11.9g
|12.7g
|Salt
|1.28g
|1.36g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 270g typically weighs 214g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
