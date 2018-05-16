We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Plant Chef 4 Thai Style Fish-Free Koftas 280G

Tesco Plant Chef 4 Thai Style Fish-Free Koftas 280G
£2.50
£9.26/kg

2 koftas

Energy
958kJ
230kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
13.7g

medium

20%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.1g

low

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.9g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
1.36g

medium

23%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 895kJ / 215kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned wheat, broad bean and pea protein with edamame soya beans formed into koftas and a soy sauce dip sachet.
  • The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is the culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
  • 100% PLANT BASED Wheat and Pea protein with Edamame Soya Beans, chilli, coriander and a soy sauce dip
  • Pack size: 270G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Reconstituted Wheat Protein (14%), Reconstituted Broad Bean Protein, Soy Sauce Dip (Water, Dextrose, Salt, Glucose Syrup, Spirit Vinegar, Rice Vinegar, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Soya Bean, Cornflour, Colour (Plain Caramel), Wheat Flour), Rapeseed Oil, Edamame Soya Beans (6%), Spring Onion, Red Pepper, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Reconstituted Pea Protein (2.5%), Parsley, Coriander, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Jalapeño Chilli, Yeast Extract, Pea Fibre, Ginger, Garlic Powder, Lemongrass, Salt, Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate), White Pepper, Firming Agents (Calcium Sulphate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Dextrose, Modified Maize Starch, Flavourings.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 20 mins Set sauce sachet to one side. Place koftas on a non-stick baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven, turning halfway through cooking.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W/900W 40 secs / 35 secs
Decant soy sauce sachet into a suitable microwaveable container. Heat on full power. Leave to stand for 1 minute.

Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect, cook as per cooking guidelines above, then place on the barbecue for a further 5 minutes, turning frequently.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  Warning: This product contains sharp skewers.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

270g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 koftas (107g**)
Energy895kJ / 215kcal958kJ / 230kcal
Fat12.8g13.7g
Saturates1.0g1.1g
Carbohydrate11.3g12.1g
Sugars2.7g2.9g
Fibre3.4g3.6g
Protein11.9g12.7g
Salt1.28g1.36g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 270g typically weighs 214g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Warning: This product contains sharp skewers..

