We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
image 1 of Spinmaster Monkey See Monkey Poo Game
image 1 of Spinmaster Monkey See Monkey Poo Gameimage 2 of Spinmaster Monkey See Monkey Poo Gameimage 3 of Spinmaster Monkey See Monkey Poo Gameimage 4 of Spinmaster Monkey See Monkey Poo Gameimage 5 of Spinmaster Monkey See Monkey Poo Game

Spinmaster Monkey See Monkey Poo Game

No ratings yet
Write a review

£21.00

£21.00/each

Spinmaster Monkey See Monkey Poo Game
Get ready to laugh out loud with Monkey See Monkey Poo from Spin Master Games. For 2–4 players, this poo-filled toddler game takes about 25–30 minutes to play. The concept is simple: Fill with poo. Fling poo. Collect bananas. Climb. Includes a convenient Monkey Flinger assembly sheet and clear instructions for ease of setup. Start by choosing your monkey—P.U. Stink, Gassy George, Harry Dingle or Tootsie—then spin the spinner to see how many flings you get. Lift the Monkey Flinger’s tail and load the Dough into the opening on his back. Push down on the tail until all the dough is in the Monkey’s hands. Pinch and shape poo before launching. Place one hand on the Monkey Flinger’s base to keep it steady and your other hand over the launcher. Aim at the vertical tree that is the game board and let the poo fly. After flinging a poo, collect a Banana Token for each Banana Bunch you knocked over. Continue flinging poo the number of times shown on the spinner. When a player collects 3 Banana Tokens, it’s time to trade them in and climb to the next level on the Tree. If you knock over the entire Tree, it’s a “BANANA BLOWOUT”. Collect 1 Banana Token and your turn ends. “NO MORE POO FOR YOU.” It’s now the next player’s turn. Trade in enough Bananas Tokens to climb to the top and be TOP BANANA. Tons of kids in your life will love flinging and climbing—you cannot go wrong by bringing this game to a party or as a gift. Get ready for some flinging fun.
MONKEY SEE MONKEY POO: If a monkey sees, then a monkey poos. And in this game, so will you. Everything is BANANAS in this funny game of tree-climbing, poo-flinging, banana-hungry monkeysHILARIOUS KIDS’ GAME: For 2–4 players, this poo-filled vertical kids’ board game takes about 25 minutes to play. You will love the clear assembly instructions for easy setupHOW TO PLAY: Spin to see how many flings you get, then load poo into the Monkey Flinger and launch away. Aim at the tree to collect banana tokens, then climb up your vine. The 1st monkey to get to the top winsBANANA BLOWOUT: Knocking the entire tree over is called a banana blowout! Collect 1 token and your turn ends.

Lower age limit

4 Years

View all Games, Jigsaws & Puzzles

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here