Spinmaster Monkey See Monkey Poo Game

Get ready to laugh out loud with Monkey See Monkey Poo from Spin Master Games. For 2–4 players, this poo-filled toddler game takes about 25–30 minutes to play. The concept is simple: Fill with poo. Fling poo. Collect bananas. Climb. Includes a convenient Monkey Flinger assembly sheet and clear instructions for ease of setup. Start by choosing your monkey—P.U. Stink, Gassy George, Harry Dingle or Tootsie—then spin the spinner to see how many flings you get. Lift the Monkey Flinger’s tail and load the Dough into the opening on his back. Push down on the tail until all the dough is in the Monkey’s hands. Pinch and shape poo before launching. Place one hand on the Monkey Flinger’s base to keep it steady and your other hand over the launcher. Aim at the vertical tree that is the game board and let the poo fly. After flinging a poo, collect a Banana Token for each Banana Bunch you knocked over. Continue flinging poo the number of times shown on the spinner. When a player collects 3 Banana Tokens, it’s time to trade them in and climb to the next level on the Tree. If you knock over the entire Tree, it’s a “BANANA BLOWOUT”. Collect 1 Banana Token and your turn ends. “NO MORE POO FOR YOU.” It’s now the next player’s turn. Trade in enough Bananas Tokens to climb to the top and be TOP BANANA. Tons of kids in your life will love flinging and climbing—you cannot go wrong by bringing this game to a party or as a gift. Get ready for some flinging fun.

MONKEY SEE MONKEY POO: If a monkey sees, then a monkey poos. And in this game, so will you. Everything is BANANAS in this funny game of tree-climbing, poo-flinging, banana-hungry monkeys HILARIOUS KIDS’ GAME: For 2–4 players, this poo-filled vertical kids’ board game takes about 25 minutes to play. You will love the clear assembly instructions for easy setup HOW TO PLAY: Spin to see how many flings you get, then load poo into the Monkey Flinger and launch away. Aim at the tree to collect banana tokens, then climb up your vine. The 1st monkey to get to the top wins BANANA BLOWOUT: Knocking the entire tree over is called a banana blowout! Collect 1 token and your turn ends.

Lower age limit

4 Years