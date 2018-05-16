Quorn Bake In Tray Katsu Fillets 280G

Per half pack (132g)
- Energy
- 1003kJ
-
- 240kcal
- 12%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 11g
- 16%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.6g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.8g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.5g
- 24%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 760kJ/182kcal
Product Description
- Vegan savoury flavour fillet, made with mycoprotein, coated in breadcrumbs with a mild curry sauce
- Sustainable nutrition
- Quorn products are a source of protein because they contain Mycoprotein; a nutritious and sustainable protein source. Mycoprotein's footprint is certified by the Carbon Trust and has less impact on our planet's resources
- To discover delicious recipes made with Quorn products and to find out more about our approach to sustainable nutrition visit www.quorn.co.uk
- Our vegan fillets are coated in a delicate panko style crumb, pour over the deliciously coconutty katsu curry sauce for the ultimate mid week fakeaway.
- Mycoprotein™ and the Quorn™ logo are trademarks of Marlow Foods Ltd.
- Bake in Tray
- Vegan fillets with a delicious katsu sauce
- High in Protein
- Low in Saturated Fat
- High in Fibre
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 280G
- High in Protein
- Low in Saturated Fat
- High in Fibre
Information
Ingredients
Mycoprotein (57%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Natural Flavouring, Pea Fibre, Wheat Gluten, Potato Protein, Pea Protein, Spices (1.2%) (Fenugreek, Cumin, Turmeric, Fennel, Ginger, Cayenne Chilli, Coriander), Maize Starch, Sugar, Stabiliser: Carrageenan, Yeast, Salt, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Dextrose, Raising Agent: Baking Powder, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid, Coriander Extract, Katsu Sauce (28%) [Water, Coconut Milk (contains Coconut Extract, Water), Onion Purée, Sugar, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Apple Juice Concentrate, Salt, Garlic Purée, Ground Spices (1.9%) (Turmeric, Cumin, Coriander, Ginger, White Pepper, Fenugreek, Lovage), Ginger Purée, Carrot Concentrate, Mushroom Extract Powder, Parsnip Powder, Garlic Powder]
Allergy Information
- There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn® products, which contain Mycoprotein. Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family. Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated and eat by the date shown on front of pack.Use by: See front of pack
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven and baking tray to 220°C/ Fan 200°C/ Gas 7. Remove sleeve and film lid, keeping fillets in foil tray. Remove sauce sachet and set to one side. Place foil tray on the preheated baking tray in the centre of the oven. Cook for 20 minutes. Place sauce sachet in boiling water for the last 5 minutes of cooking.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check product is piping hot before serving.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- Quorn Foods,
- Freepost M1927,
- Station Road,
- Stokesley,
- TS9 7BR.
- Marlow Foods Ltd.,
Return to
- We're Here to Help
- If you have any questions or comments please do get in touch https://www.quorn.co.uk or call us on 0345 602 9000
- Quorn Customer Services,
- Quorn Foods,
- Freepost M1927,
- Station Road,
- Stokesley,
- TS9 7BR.
Net Contents
280g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as oven cooked) Per 100g
|(as oven cooked) Per 132g Portion
|Energy
|760kJ/182kcal
|1003kJ/240kcal
|Fat
|8.6g
|11g
|of which saturates
|1.2g
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate
|13g
|17g
|of which sugars
|1.3g
|1.8g
|Fibre
|6.3g
|8.3g
|Protein
|10g
|14g
|Salt
|1.1g
|1.5g
|Serves 2
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.