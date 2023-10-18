We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Ideal Grabolo Game

Ideal Grabolo Game

Ideal Grabolo Game
Find the match and grab it fast! Prove that you have the best eyes and fastest hands at the table to succeed at Grabolo! A roll of the dice determines the combination of colour and shape playing pieces that you have to grab, so react quickly. Once you've grabbed a piece, put it behind your back and don't look at it. If you roll the dice and the piece isn't there and someone has grabbed it before, be the first one to shout out who has it to either keep it (if you already have it) or steal the piece from another player.
FAST AND FUN FAMILY GAME: Find the match and grab it fast!WHO HAS THE FASTEST HANDS: Prove that you have the best eyes and fastest handsGRAB THE CORRECT PIECE: Be the first to grab the correct pieceQUICK PLAY: A game of Grabolo only takes 10 minutes and is fast, frantic family fun!IDEAL GIFT: Perfect as a birthday or Christmas gift, party favour or a stocking filler

