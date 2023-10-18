Ideal Grabolo Game

Find the match and grab it fast! Prove that you have the best eyes and fastest hands at the table to succeed at Grabolo! A roll of the dice determines the combination of colour and shape playing pieces that you have to grab, so react quickly. Once you’ve grabbed a piece, put it behind your back and don’t look at it. If you roll the dice and the piece isn’t there and someone has grabbed it before, be the first one to shout out who has it to either keep it (if you already have it) or steal the piece from another player.