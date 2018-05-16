New
Tesco 2 Vegetarian Beetroot Patties 260G
One Patty and Feta Melt (121g**)
- Energy
- 1140kJ
-
- 273kcal
- 14%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 15.4g
- 22%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 6.1g
- 31%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 6.4g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.28g
- 21%of the reference intake
medium
high
medium
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 942kJ / 226kcal
Product Description
- 2 Seasoned beetroot, wheat and soya protein based patties topped with feta cheese, chilli and mint melts.
- TANGY & CREAMY Beetroot, Wheat and Soya protein with a creamy feta cheese and mint melt
- Pack size: 260G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Beetroot (27%), Feta Cheese, Chilli and Mint Melt (23%) [Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Feta Full Fat Soft Cheese (Ewe's Milk, Goat's Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Water, Red Chilli Pepper, Maize Starch, Mint, White Pepper, Potato Starch], Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Wheat Gluten, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Starch, Soya Protein, Flavourings, Gelling Agent (Methyl Cellulose), Citrus Fibre, Salt, Dextrose, Firming Agent (Calcium Sulphate), Balsamic Vinegar [Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate], Sage, Black Pepper, Yeast, Dried Glucose Syrup, Raising Agent (Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Smoke Flavouring, Sage Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 20-22 mins. Place the patties, with the feta cheese melts on top, on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Do not turn during cooking.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
260g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One Patty and Feta Melt (121g**)
|Energy
|942kJ / 226kcal
|1140kJ / 273kcal
|Fat
|12.7g
|15.4g
|Saturates
|5.0g
|6.1g
|Carbohydrate
|14.9g
|18.0g
|Sugars
|5.3g
|6.4g
|Fibre
|2.9g
|3.5g
|Protein
|11.4g
|13.8g
|Salt
|1.06g
|1.28g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 260g typically weighs 242g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
