Tesco 2 Vegetarian Beetroot Patties 260G

Tesco 2 Vegetarian Beetroot Patties 260G
£3.00
£11.54/kg

One Patty and Feta Melt (121g**)

Energy
1140kJ
273kcal
14%of the reference intake
Fat
15.4g

medium

22%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.1g

high

31%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.4g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Salt
1.28g

medium

21%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 942kJ / 226kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Seasoned beetroot, wheat and soya protein based patties topped with feta cheese, chilli and mint melts.
  • TANGY & CREAMY Beetroot, Wheat and Soya protein with a creamy feta cheese and mint melt
  • Pack size: 260G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beetroot (27%), Feta Cheese, Chilli and Mint Melt (23%) [Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Feta Full Fat Soft Cheese (Ewe's Milk, Goat's Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Water, Red Chilli Pepper, Maize Starch, Mint, White Pepper, Potato Starch], Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Wheat Gluten, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Starch, Soya Protein, Flavourings, Gelling Agent (Methyl Cellulose), Citrus Fibre, Salt, Dextrose, Firming Agent (Calcium Sulphate), Balsamic Vinegar [Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate], Sage, Black Pepper, Yeast, Dried Glucose Syrup, Raising Agent (Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Smoke Flavouring, Sage Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 20-22 mins. Place the patties, with the feta cheese melts on top, on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Do not turn during cooking.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

260g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne Patty and Feta Melt (121g**)
Energy942kJ / 226kcal1140kJ / 273kcal
Fat12.7g15.4g
Saturates5.0g6.1g
Carbohydrate14.9g18.0g
Sugars5.3g6.4g
Fibre2.9g3.5g
Protein11.4g13.8g
Salt1.06g1.28g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 260g typically weighs 242g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--
