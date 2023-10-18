Lego Speed Champions 76916 Porsche 963

Fans of model cars and supercar enthusiasts can recreate the details of the Porsche 963 Le Mans Daytona Hybrid with this LEGO Speed Champions set

This Porsche replica toy car features classic red, black and white livery and prominent wheel arches, inspired by 1980s Porsche racing cars

A realistic LEGO reproduction with authentic features: a low bonnet, cockpit, rear wing and fin on the back are sure to delight race car fans

A collectible model car building kit complete with a LEGO race driver minifigure to be placed in the cockpit plus a helmet and switchable hair

A great birthday gift or idea for kids aged 9+ or fans who love building race car toys - makes an eye-catching model to display with prideThe LEGO Speed Champions Porsche 963 (76916) model car building kit faithfully recreates the stunning design of the real-life model. Kids aged 9 and over and replica car collectors of all ages will be excited to build, display and play out action with this cool LEGO race car toy.

The LEGO race car model set features a mini version of the Porsche 963 Le Mans Daytona Hybrid which includes authentic details from the original model: the red, black and white livery inspired by the 1980s Porsche racing cars, the prominent wheel arches, low bonnet, cockpit, rear wing and fin on the back. The set also comes with a driver minifigure to pop into the cockpit of the Porsche toy car to stage exciting races on the track! To add an extra element to the building fun, let the LEGO Builder app guide you and your child on an easy and intuitive building adventure. Zoom in and rotate models in 3D, save sets and track your progress.

Celebrate the proud legacy of the iconic German car brand with this incredible LEGO Speed Champion model race car toy - an awesome gift idea for kids aged 9+ years old that will make a great addition to any LEGO vehicle collection.

The Porsche car toy measures over 4 cm (1.5 in.) high, 17 cm (6.5 in.) long and 7 cm (2.5 in.) wide.

Contains 280 Pieces.