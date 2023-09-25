We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Magic Mixies Pixlings

4.7(231)
£25.00

£25.00/each

Your child will be spellbound as they enter the enchanted realm of the Magic Mixies Pixlings and create a magic potion that reveals a magical Pixling! From a land where potions flow from waterfalls and fountains, Pixlings spread magic moments and joy! Now girls can mix their own special potion to magically reveal a beautiful Pixling doll. To create their potion, combine water with the included magical ingredients in the Potion Bottle. The potion will swirl and mix to become a deep dark blue color. Then they say the magic words, "Magicus Mixus", while turning and then pressing the Crystal Gem. Before their eyes the potion becomes clear, magically revealing their Pixling inside! This enchanting Pixling doll is easily removed from the bottle and is completely dry and ready for your child to play with! There are 3 different Pixlings for girls to magically create and collect! Will they find Unia the Unicorn Pixling, Deerlee the Deer Pixling or Marena the Mermaid Pixling? Each 6.5" doll has 7 points of articulation for easy posing and is beautifully detailed with gorgeous long brushable hair, a mystical pearl gem on their forehead, softgood fashions with iridescent finishes and crafted shoes! Girls will love joining the Pixlings in their enchanting land and adventuring into a world of real magic!Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown, to make a request for a preference please use the picker notes available on checkout.
Mix your potion and a Pixling doll will magically appear!Add the magical ingredients and watch as your elixir becomes a deep blue color inside the bottle, then turn and press down on the Crystal Gem topper…Say the magic words "MAGICUS MIXUS" and prepare to witness real magic! Before your eyes the blue potion will turn clear, magically revealing a Pixling inside the bottle!Who will your child discover? Will they find Unia the Unicorn Pixling, Deerlee the Deer Pixling or Marena the Mermaid Pixling?Your Pixlings have unique themed softgood fashions with iridescent finishes and crafted shoes! They have long brushable hair and a mystical pearl gem on their forehead. Each doll has 7 points of articulation for easy posing.The Pixlings' potion bottle includes a doll stand allowing the Pixling doll to be posed and displayed.

Lower age limit

5 Years

