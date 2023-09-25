Magic Mixies Pixlings

Your child will be spellbound as they enter the enchanted realm of the Magic Mixies Pixlings and create a magic potion that reveals a magical Pixling! From a land where potions flow from waterfalls and fountains, Pixlings spread magic moments and joy! Now girls can mix their own special potion to magically reveal a beautiful Pixling doll. To create their potion, combine water with the included magical ingredients in the Potion Bottle. The potion will swirl and mix to become a deep dark blue color. Then they say the magic words, "Magicus Mixus", while turning and then pressing the Crystal Gem. Before their eyes the potion becomes clear, magically revealing their Pixling inside! This enchanting Pixling doll is easily removed from the bottle and is completely dry and ready for your child to play with! There are 3 different Pixlings for girls to magically create and collect! Will they find Unia the Unicorn Pixling, Deerlee the Deer Pixling or Marena the Mermaid Pixling? Each 6.5" doll has 7 points of articulation for easy posing and is beautifully detailed with gorgeous long brushable hair, a mystical pearl gem on their forehead, softgood fashions with iridescent finishes and crafted shoes! Girls will love joining the Pixlings in their enchanting land and adventuring into a world of real magic! Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown, to make a request for a preference please use the picker notes available on checkout.

Lower age limit

5 Years