Cutetitos Sleepitos

Cuddle up for a good night's sleep with the most snuggly Cutetitos yet - the ALL-NEW Cutetitos Sleepitos! These adorable, snuggly animalitos are ready for bedtime and can’t wait to wish you sweet dream-itos! Each Sleepito plush toy comes wrapped in a cozy sleeping bag and their box makes their own little bed, making them the perfect naptime companion, there are 10 to collect! And with their ultra-soft fur and cute, sleepy expressions, you will love snuggling them . Check out their personality and rarity from the “[Sleepy] Spot” on their hip. Unwrap your new furry friend to play, then wrap them back up when it’s time for bed. So snuggl-ito! Collect them all. Great for kids ages 3 and up.
10 TO COLLECT - There are 10 Cutetitos Sleepitos to collect, including a cat, zebra, koala, unicorn, and more! Collect them for the ultimate snuggl-ito experience!COLOURFUL PAJAMAS - Cutetitos Sleepitos come dressed and ready for naptime in adorable, colourful pajama prints that kids will love.SLEEPING BAG WRAPS - These dreamy animalitos are wrapped in adorable sleeping bag wraps with removable hoodies. Kids will love wrapping and unwrapping their furry friends as they play and snuggle!SLEEPY PERSONALITIES - Each Cutetito Sleepito has their own personality and rarity revealed by their "[Sleepy] Spot". Is yours sleepy, so sleepy, extra sleepy, or SUPER sleepy?ADDITIONAL PLAY VALUE - These gorgeous boxes open up to create the perfect bed for your Sleepito with 3 styles to collect!

