Cutetitos Sleepitos

Cuddle up for a good night's sleep with the most snuggly Cutetitos yet - the ALL-NEW Cutetitos Sleepitos! These adorable, snuggly animalitos are ready for bedtime and can’t wait to wish you sweet dream-itos! Each Sleepito plush toy comes wrapped in a cozy sleeping bag and their box makes their own little bed, making them the perfect naptime companion, there are 10 to collect! And with their ultra-soft fur and cute, sleepy expressions, you will love snuggling them . Check out their personality and rarity from the “[Sleepy] Spot” on their hip. Unwrap your new furry friend to play, then wrap them back up when it’s time for bed. So snuggl-ito! Collect them all. Great for kids ages 3 and up.